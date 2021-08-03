Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Return

Simone Biles' withdrawal from women's team all-round gymnastics final last week due to mental health concerns made headlines.

However, the gymnast managed to take home the bronze for Team USA in the balance beam final upon her return today.

USA Gymnastics announced yesterday that the 24-year-old would be competing on Tuesday in the balance beam final.

China's Guan Chenchen took the gold medal, while her teammate Tang Xijing won silver at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

USA's Artistic Gymnastics team won six medals so far at the Tokyo Olympics: 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

The Olympics will conclude on August 8.