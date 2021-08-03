Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Return

  1. Home
Published August 3rd, 2021 - 10:28 GMT
USA's Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
USA's Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Simone Biles' withdrawal from women's team all-round gymnastics final last week due to mental health concerns made headlines.

However, the gymnast managed to take home the bronze for Team USA in the balance beam final upon her return today.

USA Gymnastics announced yesterday that the 24-year-old would be competing on Tuesday in the balance beam final.

China's Guan Chenchen took the gold medal, while her teammate Tang Xijing won silver at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

USA's Artistic Gymnastics team won six medals so far at the Tokyo Olympics: 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

The Olympics will conclude on August 8.

Simone Biles (Photo: AFP)
USA's Simone Biles gets ready to compete in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
