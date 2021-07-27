Tokyo Olympics: US Star Simone Biles Drops Out of Gymnastics Team Final

US star Simone Biles dropped out of the women’s gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics due to concerns over her mental health.

The 24-year-old admitted that the pressure of living up to expectations had forced her to withdraw from the competition after one vault.

The stress affected her practice and confidence, finally finding its way to her performance culminating in a disappointing vault.

Concerns arise over Biles' future

This withdrawal has left the American star's participation at the summer games in limbo.

The star has been having counseling since the abuse of multiple gymnasts by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

She was hoping to compete for six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

She is scheduled to defend her title in the all-around final on Thursday.

The US gymnast racked up 30 world and Olympic medals in her career so far.