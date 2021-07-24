Tokyo Olympics: Tunisia’s Jendoubi Wins Silver Medal in Taekwondo

Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi secured the silver medal after losing in the men's Taekwondo 58kg category final to Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

It is the first Arab medal in this year's Olympics.

The Italian won the final 16-12 following a thrilling encounter earning him the gold medal.

Jendoubi 's road to the final

The 19-year-old star reached the final after defeating South Korea's Jang Jun 25-19 in the semi-final, whereas Dell'Aquila beat Argentina's Lucas Guzman 29-10.

In the quarter-finals, Jendoubi dispatched Ethiopia's Solomon Demse 32 (PTG)-9.

Tunisia has 63 competitors in 16 sports.