Top Argentinian Sports Journalist Making Documentary on Qatar’s World Cup 2022 Preparations

Renowned Argentinian TV and radio anchor Flavio Azzaro is making a documentary on Qatar’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The documentary will be released for football lovers in Latin American countries.

Qatar is the first country in Middle East to be hosting the world’s premier sports tournament since the first World Cup was hosted by Uruguay in 1930.

Azzaro, the 34-year-old journalist from Buenos Aires, Argentina, has covered FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 for TV channel TyC Sports and currently works as presenter at ‘Polémica at the Bar’, an American TV channel. He is also working as producer at Azzaro Al Horno, Radio Latina, and Fútbol Al Horno, Channel 26.

Azzaro, who has had a deep interest in football from his childhood days, had a habit of making notes of each and every football game he used to watch while accompanying his father.

“Seeing my deep interest in football from a very young age, my parents always encouraged and supported me at each step,” he recalls.

He was invited to participate in the ‘Soccer Show’ program during the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014. Having started his career in sports journalism in 2006, Azzaro has been also covering various areas including general reporting, integrating and current affairs. However, it’s sports reporting that has been his main passion.

Talking about his documentary on Qatar’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022, he says it’s important for Latin Americans to know about the host country Qatar, its history, culture, and the people. He is also thankful to the embassy of Argentina in Doha for facilitating and arranging his appointments with local officials and visit to FIFA World Cup stadium. He said he was very inspired from the structure and design of the stadium.

Commenting on his visit to Qatar, Azzaro lauded the friendly attitude of the people and the on-going development in the country. “My main objective is to see the preparations for the FIFA World Cup and infrastructure development. I shall be visiting Qatar quite regularly to collect information about the on-going developments for the interest of sports lovers in Argentina and Latin American countries.”

Azzaro left Argentina early this year to meet and interview all living football legends around the world. He plans to produce a unique and comprehensive documentary on football’s living legends. He will be visiting various countries for this. “It might take a year or more to complete my interviews across various regions of the globe before returning back to home country,” he says.

His interviews, however, will be telecast in between regularly.