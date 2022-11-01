Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt reach Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur edged into the Champions League knockout stage by fighting back to win 2-1 at Marseille on Tuesday, with Eintracht Frankfurt joining them in qualifying from Group D.

Spurs trailed to Chancel Mbemba's header but Clement Lenglet levelled before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner grabbed top spot in the table.

Eintracht took second place with a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon who had to settle for a Europa League berth, given to them by the late Tottenham goal.

AFP