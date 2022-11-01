Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt reach Champions League last 16

  1. Home
Published November 1st, 2022 - 10:12 GMT
Tottenham's players celebrates scoring team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group D football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Tottenham Hotspur at The Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France on November 1, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur edged into the Champions League knockout stage by fighting back to win 2-1 at Marseille on Tuesday, with Eintracht Frankfurt joining them in qualifying from Group D.

Spurs trailed to Chancel Mbemba's header but Clement Lenglet levelled before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner grabbed top spot in the table.

Eintracht took second place with a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon who had to settle for a Europa League berth, given to them by the late Tottenham goal.

AFP

