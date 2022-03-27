  1. Home
  Tottenham Linked with Barcelona Striker Memphis Depay

Published March 27th, 2022 - 08:15 GMT
Memphis Depay (Photo: AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in bringing Barcelona striker Memphis Depay back to the Premier League.

Journalist Gerard Romero claims that Spurs have already made an offer for the player.

The former Manchester United forward seems set to leave Camp Nou after just one season in Spain.

The Dutch star fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

Depay moved to Barca last summer on a free transfer after the end of his deal with Olympique Lyon.

He signed a two-year contract but could be sold in the summer, according to Sport.

