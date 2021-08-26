Tottenham Set to Offer Kane a Massive Pay-Rise

Tottenham are planning to offer their talisman Harry Kane a massive £100,000-a-week pay rise following his commitment to the club, according to The Sun.

The England captain announced yesterday that he be staying with Spurs despite concrete interest from Manchester City.

It was said that the striker was desperate to join the Premier League champions this summer, however, he will now remain at the London-based club.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to let the player leave and is ready to offer him a huge pay-rise.

Kane helped England reach the Euro 2020 final which they lost to Italy on shootouts last month.