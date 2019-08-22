Tour of Bangladesh: Rashid to Lead Afghanistan

Ace spinner Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan’s new-look squad for a one-off Test and the T20 series in Bangladesh, says the game’s regulatory body.

The leggie replaces Gulbadin Naib, who had captained Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup. In the mega event, the national side lost all their matches.

The T20 tri-series would also feature Zimbabwe, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday.

Flanked by selection committee member Mujahid Zadran,, chief selector Andy Moles named the teams at the ACB headquarters in Kabul.

The Test team is set to leave for Abu Dhabi today (Wednesday) for a training camp before travelling to Bangladesh on August 30 to play the solitary Test against the hosts from September 5-9.

Afghanistan would play their first match of the triangular series, on September 14 against Zimbabwe, second against Bangladesh on September 15, third against Zimbabwe on September 20 and fourth against Bangladesh on September 21. The final will be is slated for September 24.

The squad for the only Test includes Rashid, Ihsanullah Janat, Javid Ahmadi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Afsar Zazai and Shapoor Zadran.

The team for the T20I Triangular Series is: Rashid (C), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Najib Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Niazai, Dawlat Zadran and Naveen ul Haq.

Apart from Mohammad Shahzad, who is serving a suspension, middle-order batsman Nasir Jamal, left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, pacer Wafadar Momand and left-arm pinner Waqar Salamkheil have been left out of the squad that beat Ireland in the one-off Test in March.

"We have selected a 17-member squad for the T20I matches as per the advice of the captain as we have two important tournaments - T20I Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup 2020 - ahead of us," Moles said.

By S. Mudassir Ali Shah