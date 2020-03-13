Tour of Turkey Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fear

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey was postponed on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The international event, set for April 12-19, will not take place as scheduled, Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu told a news conference.

Organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation, the tour debuted in 1963 and became an international race in 1965.

Spectators will not be allowed at any sporting event in Turkey until the end of April as part of measures to contain the virus.

Turkey this week confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 118 countries and territories.

The global death toll stands at nearly 5,000, with over 132,500 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.