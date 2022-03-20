Tuchel: Chelsea Sale Could Disrupt Transfer Plans

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that this summer's transfer plans could be affected by the club's sale.

The German boss believes that delays could jeopardize the team's plans for reinforcements.

Tuchel said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "It may be, but today I don't want to focus on problems. Maybe it will happen like this, maybe some players will decide for something that they would not have decided in other situations.

"But there are many ifs in this talk.

"We hope that the club will continue its history, I have faith in our ability to adapt and I am convinced of our ability to find solutions."