Tuchel Confident Lukaku Goals Will Return

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is confident Romelu Lukaku will return to scoring in no time.

The German boss believes that the Belgian will emulate Tottenham captain Harry Kane and rediscover his best form as he considers him a born goalscorer.

The 28-year-old returned to Chelsea last summer a decade after he had originally joined the club, for a reported fee of £97.5 million.

Tuchel said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I remember when there were a lot of critics for Harry Kane at the beginning of the season. But in the end, he is what he is. He's a goalscorer.

"I think if you are a scorer at this level, you must have been scoring goals from six-years old.

"You just have it and he will never lose it and it's the same for Romelu.

"These guys, at the end of the season, they will have a certain amount of goals. Why?

"Because they have proved this is what they do. It's simply what they do."