Tuchel Refuses to Change Chelsea System to Suit Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will not change the team's style of play to assist Romelu Lukaku.

The German coach criticized the Belgian forward's performance following the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

And when asked about the possibility of changing the system to suit the 28-year-old star, Tuchel replied as quoted by Tribalfootball: "We do everything to help him, it is absolutely the wrong question because it is focusing on one player.

"He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but this is for me the wrong approach."

"This is what we do by the way constantly, for any player.

"It's a team sport, not about ten players serving one player. This is not Chelsea or football. Every player serves one team, this will never change."