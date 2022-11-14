Tunisia announce World Cup 2022 squad

Tunisia will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive edition and they will be desperate to improve on their performance from 2018.
They were grouped alongside Belgium, England and Panama at the tournament in Russia and had to settle for third spot, losing their opening two matches before recording a win against Panama in their final game.
Now, they have another crack at the World Cup and this time they will be up against France, Australia and Denmark in Group D.
Here are the 26 players tasked with doing the business.
GOALKEEPERS
Bechir Said may have more caps for the Tunisia national team, but Aymen Dahmen has been Tunisia's preferred option between the sticks most recently.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Aymen Dahmen
|
Sfaxien
|
Bechir Said
|
Monastir
|
Mouez Hassan
|
Club Africain
|
Balbouli
|
Etoile du Sahel
DEFENDERS
Montessar Talbi, Dylan Bronn and Bilel Ifa are getting on the plane to Qatar to face their Group D competitors.
Al Ahly defender Ali Maaloul should also feel optimistic about his chances as one of the most experienced options.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Bilel Ifa
|
Kuwait
|Wajdi Kechrida
|Atromitos
|
Montessar Talbi
|
Lorient
|
Ali Abdi
|
Caen
|
Nader Ghandri
|
Club Africain
|
Dylan Bronn
|
Salernitana
|
Yassine Meriah
|
Esperalace
|
Ali Maaloul
|
Al Ahly
|
Mohamed Drager
|
Luzern
MIDFIELDERS
Aissa Laidouni, Ferjani Sassi and Ellyes Skhiri will be confident of securing a spot in the midfield.
Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who's currently on loan at Birmingham City, will also be hopeful, having impressed in previous appearances for the national team.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Ferjani Sassi
|
Al-Duhail
|
Hannibal Mejbri
|
Manchester United
|
Ellyes Skhiri
|
Koln
|
Ghailene Chaalali
|
ES Tunis
|
Anis Ben Slimane
|
Brondby
|
Aissa Laidouni
|
Ferencvaros
ATTACKERS
Skipper Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri will be the first names on the list in attack, while Taha Khenissi and Saifeddine Jaziri are also a part of the final squad.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Youssef Msakni
|
Al-Arabi
|
Wahbi Khazri
|
Montpellier
|
Taha Khenissi
|
Kuwait
|
Saifeddine Jaziri
|
Zamalek
|
Anis Ben Slimane
|
Brondby
|
Issam Jebali
|
OB
|
Naim Sliti
|
Al-Ettifaq
Tunisia' Strongest XI
Dahmen will likely guard the goal behind Drager, Bronn, Talbi and Ben Ouanes.
Chalaali, Laidouni and Skhiri are set to form the midfield for Tunisia, whereas Msakni, Jaziri and Khazri could feature up front.
Tunisia XI (4-3-3): Dahmen; Drager, Bronn, Talbi, Ben; Chalaali, Laidouni, Skhiri; Msakni, Jaziri, Slimane.
Via SyndiGate.info
