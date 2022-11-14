Tunisia announce World Cup 2022 squad

Tunisia will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive edition and they will be desperate to improve on their performance from 2018.

They were grouped alongside Belgium, England and Panama at the tournament in Russia and had to settle for third spot, losing their opening two matches before recording a win against Panama in their final game.

Now, they have another crack at the World Cup and this time they will be up against France, Australia and Denmark in Group D.

Here are the 26 players tasked with doing the business.

GOALKEEPERS

Bechir Said may have more caps for the Tunisia national team, but Aymen Dahmen has been Tunisia's preferred option between the sticks most recently.

Name Club Aymen Dahmen Sfaxien Bechir Said Monastir Mouez Hassan Club Africain Balbouli Etoile du Sahel



DEFENDERS

Montessar Talbi, Dylan Bronn and Bilel Ifa are getting on the plane to Qatar to face their Group D competitors.

Al Ahly defender Ali Maaloul should also feel optimistic about his chances as one of the most experienced options.

Name Club Bilel Ifa Kuwait Wajdi Kechrida Atromitos Montessar Talbi Lorient Ali Abdi Caen Nader Ghandri Club Africain Dylan Bronn Salernitana Yassine Meriah Esperalace Ali Maaloul Al Ahly Mohamed Drager Luzern



MIDFIELDERS

Aissa Laidouni, Ferjani Sassi and Ellyes Skhiri will be confident of securing a spot in the midfield.

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who's currently on loan at Birmingham City, will also be hopeful, having impressed in previous appearances for the national team.

Name Club Ferjani Sassi Al-Duhail Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United Ellyes Skhiri Koln Ghailene Chaalali ES Tunis Anis Ben Slimane Brondby Aissa Laidouni Ferencvaros



ATTACKERS

Skipper Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri will be the first names on the list in attack, while Taha Khenissi and Saifeddine Jaziri are also a part of the final squad.

Name Club Youssef Msakni Al-Arabi Wahbi Khazri Montpellier Taha Khenissi Kuwait Saifeddine Jaziri Zamalek Anis Ben Slimane Brondby Issam Jebali OB Naim Sliti Al-Ettifaq

Tunisia' Strongest XI

Dahmen will likely guard the goal behind Drager, Bronn, Talbi and Ben Ouanes.

Chalaali, Laidouni and Skhiri are set to form the midfield for Tunisia, whereas Msakni, Jaziri and Khazri could feature up front.

Tunisia XI (4-3-3): Dahmen; Drager, Bronn, Talbi, Ben; Chalaali, Laidouni, Skhiri; Msakni, Jaziri, Slimane.