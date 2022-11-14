  1. Home
Tunisia announce World Cup 2022 squad

Published November 14th, 2022 - 12:21 GMT
Tunisia's players celebrate qualifying to the 2022 Qatar World Cup African Qualifiers football match between Tunisia and Mali at the Hamadi Agrebi Olympic stadium in the city of Rades on March 29, 2022. Tunisia secured a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite being held 0-0 at home by Mali in the second leg of an African play-off. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
Highlights
Who will Tunisia boss Jalel Kadri pick for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Tunisia will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive edition and they will be desperate to improve on their performance from 2018.

They were grouped alongside Belgium, England and Panama at the tournament in Russia and had to settle for third spot, losing their opening two matches before recording a win against Panama in their final game.

Now, they have another crack at the World Cup and this time they will be up against France, Australia and Denmark in Group D.

Here are the 26 players tasked with doing the business.

GOALKEEPERS

Bechir Said may have more caps for the Tunisia national team, but Aymen Dahmen has been Tunisia's preferred option between the sticks most recently.

Name

Club

Aymen Dahmen

Sfaxien

Bechir Said

Monastir

Mouez Hassan

Club Africain

Balbouli

Etoile du Sahel


DEFENDERS

Montessar Talbi, Dylan Bronn and Bilel Ifa are getting on the plane to Qatar to face their Group D competitors.

Al Ahly defender Ali Maaloul should also feel optimistic about his chances as one of the most experienced options.

Name

Club

Bilel Ifa

Kuwait
Wajdi Kechrida Atromitos

Montessar Talbi

Lorient

Ali Abdi

Caen

Nader Ghandri

Club Africain

Dylan Bronn

Salernitana

Yassine Meriah

Esperalace

Ali Maaloul

Al Ahly

Mohamed Drager

Luzern


MIDFIELDERS

Aissa Laidouni, Ferjani Sassi and Ellyes Skhiri will be confident of securing a spot in the midfield.

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who's currently on loan at Birmingham City, will also be hopeful, having impressed in previous appearances for the national team.

Name

Club

Ferjani Sassi

Al-Duhail

Hannibal Mejbri

Manchester United

Ellyes Skhiri

Koln

Ghailene Chaalali

ES Tunis

Anis Ben Slimane

Brondby

Aissa Laidouni

Ferencvaros


ATTACKERS

Skipper Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri will be the first names on the list in attack, while Taha Khenissi and Saifeddine Jaziri are also a part of the final squad.

Name

Club

Youssef Msakni

Al-Arabi

Wahbi Khazri

Montpellier

Taha Khenissi

Kuwait

Saifeddine Jaziri

Zamalek

Anis Ben Slimane

Brondby

Issam Jebali

OB

Naim Sliti

Al-Ettifaq

Tunisia' Strongest XI

Dahmen will likely guard the goal behind Drager, Bronn, Talbi and Ben Ouanes.

Chalaali, Laidouni and Skhiri are set to form the midfield for Tunisia, whereas Msakni, Jaziri and Khazri could feature up front.

Tunisia XI (4-3-3): Dahmen; Drager, Bronn, Talbi, Ben; Chalaali, Laidouni, Skhiri; Msakni, Jaziri, Slimane.

Tags:Tunisia football team2022 FIFA World CupQatar

