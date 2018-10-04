Tunisia's Maaloul Out for Two Months After Injury

Ali Maaloul

Ahly’s Tunisian key left-back player Ali Maaloul will be out of action for two months after sustaining a muscle injury during the 2-0 win over Algerian ES Setif in the CAF Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.



“Maaloul suffers from a hamstring injury and he needs two months to recover,” Ahly’s doctor Khaled Mahmoud was quoted as saying on the club’s official website on Thursday.



The eight-time Africa champions Ahly will miss Maaloul in all their remaining games in the Champions League.



The Tunisian international has had 69 appearances with Ahly since he joined the club back in 2016, having scored five times and made 20 assists.



The Red Devils secured a relatively comforting 2-0 victory over ES Setif in the semifinal first leg, which makes their mission to reach their second final in a row a lot easier when they visit Setif on 23 October for the return match.



Ahly will be playing on Sunday against Ittihad of Alexandria in the Egyptian Premier League.



The Cairo giants are currently seventh on the league table with 11 points after playing only five games, with three games in hand due to their participation in the Champions League.