Turan Nightclub Fight & Gun Gesture Reports Given Cryptic Response

The former Barcelona midfielder says a reported fight with Berkay was not caused by comments made to the singer's wife

Arda Turan took to Instagram to deny reports regarding the circumstances surrounding a nightclub scuffle that reportedly ended with the midfielder breaking singer Berkay's nose.



Reports emerged out of Turkey that the İstanbul Basaksehir midfielder was involved in a fight with the Turkish singer after Turan approached Berkay's wife.



Turan is reported to have said, "If I was not married, I wouldn't miss a girl like you," prompting Berkay to approach the former Barcelona player.



Berkay allegedly sent his wife home so he and Turan could "talk man to man," and Turan reportedly punched him and broke his nose soon after.



The reports add that, later that night, Turan took a gun, went to hospital and said to Berkay, "I didn't know she is your wife. I'm sorry, just kill me".



Turan himself took to Instagram to deny the circumstances surrounding the report, not denying the incident itself but saying it was not one based on 'honour and purity'.



"I would like to make a statement about the news in the papers," Turan said on his Instagram story.



"There was an argument on my day off at the place that I went with my friends, but the reason is not about honour and purity as reported. It is not possible to be that way."



Turan joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan in January after falling down the pecking order at the Spanish club.



In May, Turan was sent off for shoving an assistant referee, drawing a league-record 16-game suspension from the Turkish federation, although the ban was eventually reduced to 10.



The 31-year-old midfielder, who has also featured for Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray, has earned 100 caps for the Turkish national team.