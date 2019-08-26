Turkey Aim to Do Their Best in Basketball World Cup

Turkey aim to do their best in the forthcoming 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

"l feel confident, l know the high expectation of me. l am getting ready for the tournament," Cedi Osman, a Turkish international in NBA, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Three NBA players -- Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward Cedi Osman, Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Ersan Ilyasova and Philadelphia 76ers’ guard Furkan Korkmaz -- are included in Turkey’s 26-member squad.

The World Cup will be held in China on Aug. 31-Sept.15.

"We are in a tough group in the World Cup. We will try to play our best basketball," Osman said.

Turkey will face the U.S., Czech Republic and Japan in World Cup Group E.

"Everything is right on track and team's spirit is very good," the 24-year-old basketball forward added.