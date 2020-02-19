Turkey: Ethnosport Forum to Discuss Future of Traditional Sports

Turkey will host this year’s International Ethnosport Forum over the coming weekend.

The forum’s third edition will be held in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Feb. 22 and 23.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), the event’s theme this year is “Elevating Traditional Sports”.

Around 200 people, including ministers, government officials, representatives of sports federations, and academics from 55 countries, will attend the forum.

The participants will work together to identify existing issues and determine ways to promote traditional sports.

In a statement on Tuesday, WEC said traditional sports that have been played for thousands of years “are on the verge of losing popularity in the modern world”.

It stressed the need to spread awareness and outlined priorities that include bringing traditional sports under the same organization and ensuring unity of all federation members.