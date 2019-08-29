Turkey Ready for 2019 Basketball World Cup with NBA Stars

Backed with three NBA stars, Turkey is ready for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

The sports event will be held in China between Aug. 31-Sept.15.

Joining the tournament for the fifth time, Turkey will face Japan, the U.S., and Czech Republic in the Group E.

In 2010, Turkish basketball team performed their best in the World Cup tournament when they met the U.S. in the final. Turkey was the runner-up of the 2010 World Cup as the U.S. defeated it 81-64 to win the title.

Turkish international NBA stars, Cedi Osman from Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz and Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan İlyasova will be in Turkey's squad in China.

Turkey's former NBA player Semih Erden will also be on the court to compete in the World Cup for the third time after 2006 and 2010 tournaments.

Turkey's squad is as follows: Bugrahan Tuncer, Berkan Durmaz, Cedi Osman, Dogus Balbay, Ege Arar, Ersan Ilyasova, Furkan Korkmaz, Metecan Birsen, Melih Mahmutoglu, Scott Jordan Wilbekin, Semih Erden, Sertac Sanli and Yigit Arslan.

US team

The U.S. squad is the last two World Cup winner and last three Olympics champion.

It won the World Cup for five times.

The U.S. is unbeaten in last 13 years in the World Cup and Olympics.

Many American basketball stars will miss the tournament including LeBron James, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap, and Kyle Kuzma.

Japan

It will compete in the tournament for the fifth time.

Japan qualified for the World Cup for the first time after 13 years.

Japan's NBA stars are Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura and Memphis Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe Lamas.

It is one of the sixth Asian countries to compete in the tournament.

Czech Republic

It is the first World Cup tournament of the Czech Republic in its history.

The team’s top player Jan Vesely will miss the tournament due to an injury.

At their first World Cup match, the Czech Republic will face the U.S. on Sept. 1.

Here is the Group E fixture:

Sept. 1:

Turkey - Japan

Czech Republic - US

Sept. 3:

US - Turkey

Japan - Czech Republic

Sept 5:

Turkey - Czech Republic

US - Japan