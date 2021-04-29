Turkey to Replace Canada for Formula One 2021 Season

Formula 1 on Wednesday confirmed that the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada 2021 will be replaced by the Turkish Grand Prix this season between June 11- 13.

“Due to the ongoing international travel restrictions in place in Canada, it became impossible for Formula 1 to enter the country without a mandatory 14-day quarantine. We are grateful for the efforts of the promoter and the authorities in Canada, Quebec and Montreal in the past few weeks to try and make the race happen and we are pleased to announce a two-year extension to our partnership with the Canadian Grand Prix,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

“We will work with the promoter to ensure those with tickets from 2020 and 2021 races get the options of a refund or to transfer their tickets to next year’s race and look forward to racing in Canada in 2022,” it added.

Turkey will re-join the calendar this season on June 11-13 after an incredible race in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season. I know all our fans are excited by the dramatic start to the season and Turkey is a great circuit that delivers great battles on the track.”

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Canada for all of their efforts in recent weeks but the travel situation made our plans impossible. I equally want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for their ongoing willingness to host a Formula 1 race that shows the huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period,” he added.

First F1 trial sprint qualifying to be held in Silverstone

Meanwhile, the first Formula One sprint qualifying format will be held at the Silverstone Circuit for the British Grand Prix, organizers said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, F1 announced it would test the new format at three grands prix in 2021 and the race in Silverstone is the first one confirmed.

“The format is designed to increase the on-track action and engage fans in new and innovative way,” organizers said in statement.

“It also strikes the right balance of rewarding drivers and teams on merit while also giving others the chance to battle their way through the field on Saturday to increase their race chances on Sunday.”

In the sprint qualifying weekends, teams will have a 60-minute practice session and the traditional Q1, Q2, Q3 qualifying format on Friday to set the grid for the sprint qualifying on Saturday.

Teams will get a second 60-minute practice session ahead of the sprint race, which will run to about one-third of the distance of a Grand Prix and will set the grid for Sunday’s main race, where the traditional format remains unchanged.

The top three finishers in Saturday’s sprint qualifying will receive points, three for the winner down to one point for third.

A podium ceremony, however, will remain a privilege for the top three in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on July 18, with the sprint race to take place on July 17. Tickets are already on sale as organizers hope to stage the event in front of fans.

A second sprint qualifying is reportedly to take place in Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. If the format works, the idea is to roll it out at selected weekends in the future, rather than at every Grand Prix.