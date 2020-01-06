Turki Al-Sheikh Poses with Zidane, Recreates Infamous ‘Materazzi Headbutt’

Saudi Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and UD Almería football club owner Turki Al-Sheikh met with the manager of Real Madrid football club, Zinedine Zidane, on Sunday.

Al-Sheikh later posted pictures of his meeting with Zidane. In one of the pictures, he is seen recreating the Frenchman's infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final.

During the meeting, Zidane handed Al-Sheikh a signed shirt from his team with his name and the number he wore during his time as a player.

Al-Sheikh, who bought UD Almería last summer, was also pictured meeting current UD Almería manager Jose Maria Gutierrez “Guti”.

Marco Materazzi, the Italian footballer at the receiving end of Zidane’s 2006 World Cup final headbutt, responded saying he hoped to see Al-Sheikh soon.

Zidane is the latest football legend to meet with Al-Sheikh among others like Lionel Messi and Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.