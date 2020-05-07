Turkish Football Club Galatasaray Resumes Training

Amid a fall in coronavirus numbers in the country, Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray has resumed training at its premises, it confirmed on Wednesday.

"Our football team continues their training at the Florya Metin Oktay facility in accordance with social distancing and hygiene rules during the coronavirus pandemic," the club said on Twitter.

Sporting events across Turkey were suspended on March 19 to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed nearly 258,000 lives worldwide.

Other Turkish powerhouses such as Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor have also announced resuming training sessions this week.

Turkey, to date, has registered 3,520 virus-linked deaths while more than 73,200 people have recovered. There are currently 129,491 confirmed cases.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlined the country’s normalization schedule, saying that it would go ahead "stage by stage."