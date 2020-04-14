Turkish Football Clubs Face Revenue Loss from COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig football clubs face a 30% loss in revenue from television broadcasting deals this season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's Football Clubs Association said Monday.

The clubs are concerned and disappointed over the loss of income as rightsholder beIN Sports has stopped payments to them due to the outbreak.

The association has asked beIN Sports to review its decision and resume payments.

Sports clubs around the world are facing the fallout from the outbreak as leagues and major tournaments remain either suspended or canceled.

Following the financial fallout from the outbreak, Turkish Super league clubs can reach a mutual agreement with their players on salary cuts in accordance with FIFA recommendations, the association said.

Players and coaches from clubs all over the world are expected to take pay cuts amid the negative financial impact from the pandemic.

On Monday, the death toll in Turkey from the coronavirus rose to 1,296. The country has 61,049 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

More than 1.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China last December.

At least 118,600 people have died and over 446,000 patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.