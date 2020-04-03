Turkish Veteran Goalie Rustu Recber in Good Health

Turkey’s football legend Rustu Recber, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Sunday, is in good health.

"Recber's treatment will continue at the regular patient floor and his condition is getting better each passing day," the management of Acibadem hospital said on its website Thursday.

His wife Isil Recber had announced last Sunday on Instagram that her husband contracted the COVID-19 and the family is in shock that his symptoms progressed rapidly.

On Tuesday, Isil Recber emphasized that early detection of the virus is of crucial importance, saying the virus doesn't stay in the throat or nose for days, it moves quickly to lungs and starts to cause pneumonia.

She said Rustu had a fever for hours and days like an ague fit and he had suffered from weakness, fatigue, loss of appetite.

The veteran goalkeeper, who has five Turkish Super Lig title, has played for Antalyaspor, Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Turkey.

He left Fenerbahce to join Barcelona in 2003 but returned to the Istanbul club in 2004.

Rustu had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

The virus has infected nearly 18,135 people in Turkey with 356 deaths.

After surfacing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 50,200, with more than 981,200 cases worldwide, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 204,600 have recovered.