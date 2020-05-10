Two Dynamo Dresden Footballers Test Positive, Throwing Return Into Chaos

Two football players with German second division side Dynamo Dresden have tested positive for the new coronavirus, sending the entire squad into a 14-day home quarantine.

The stay-at-home order means Dresden will not be able to participate in the planned restart of the league in a week's time, Deutsche press agency (dpa) reported.

"In the past few weeks we have put an enormous amount of effort, both in terms of personnel and logistics, into strictly implementing all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures," Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said in a statement.

"We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the German football league to coordinate all further steps. It is a fact that we will not be able to train or participate in games for the next 14 days," Minge continued.

The club did not disclose the names of the affected players, who were said to be asymptomatic. The infections had been discovered during a third series of tests taken on Friday. Another player had tested positive during the first round of testing earlier this month.

Players began doing group training on Thursday in advance of the now scrapped match against Hanover on May 17.

The German government gave the green light on Wednesday for the German first and second divisions to become the first major European football leagues to resume matches behind closed doors on May 16, part of a wider loosening of the nation's coronavirus lockdown.