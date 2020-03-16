UAE Football Association Suspends Activities for Four Weeks

The UAE Football Association has suspended all matches throughout the country during the 2019-2020 season, for four weeks as from yesterday.

“The move is a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus”, it said in a statement posted on the UAE News Agency (WAM), adding that the step would be evaluated and reviewed after a specified period of time.

The decision covers all competitions organized by the association, including the Arabian Gulf League and the activities of the country’s national teams, the two women’s football committees and private academies.