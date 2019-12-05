  1. Home
UAE Sacks Dutch Coach Bert van Marwijk

Published December 5th, 2019 - 01:42 GMT
Bert van Marwijk
Bert van Marwijk

The UAE have sacked their Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk after only nine months in the job.

The 67-year-old who led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final took over the UAE national side in March.

His departure comes in the wake of the UAE’s 4-2 defeat to Qatar in the Gulf Cup on Tuesday. He had taken over from Italian Alberto Zaccheroni, who left also after a defeat to Qatar, in the semifinals of the 2019 Asian Cup.

Van Marwijk, whose Netherlands side were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the 2010 World Cup final, coached Australia at the 2018 World Cup.

