UAE Tour Returns to Dubai This Month

Published February 17th, 2020 - 05:05 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

One of the region's biggest cycling challenges, the UAE Tour returns to Dubai this February. Gear up for seven days of nail-biting action as the competition – which is the only World Tour race in the Middle East – commences in Dubai taking riders through all seven emirates and finishing in the capital.

Last year's fixture featured high-level athletes and saw tremendous support from the spectators on the sidelines. The 2020 edition promises to build upon its successful predecessor with even greater public involvement and a new route that will see the riders start with a dramatic send-off in Dubai. Apart from putting on a gruelling challenge, the race will also feature scenic routes showcasing the natural landscapes of the country.

Date 23 February - 29 February 2020
Category Sports
Website https://www.theuaetour.com/

Copyright © 2020. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

