UAE Tour Returns to Dubai This Month

One of the region's biggest cycling challenges, the UAE Tour returns to Dubai this February. Gear up for seven days of nail-biting action as the competition – which is the only World Tour race in the Middle East – commences in Dubai taking riders through all seven emirates and finishing in the capital.

Last year's fixture featured high-level athletes and saw tremendous support from the spectators on the sidelines. The 2020 edition promises to build upon its successful predecessor with even greater public involvement and a new route that will see the riders start with a dramatic send-off in Dubai. Apart from putting on a gruelling challenge, the race will also feature scenic routes showcasing the natural landscapes of the country.