UAEFA Terminates National Team Coach Jovanovic's Contract

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has terminated the contract of National team coach Ivan Jovanovic, it was announced on Monday.

The 57-year-old former Al Nasr coach had replaced Dutchman Bert van Marwijk in December last year and was handed a six-month deal. But the Serbian's short term has come to an end without even taking charge of a game.

"The UAE Football Association terminated the contract of Ivan Jovanovic and his team of assistants, thanking him for his efforts with the National Team," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

"We wish him success in his next steps, praising his good cooperation and sincerity throughout his tenure," the statement added.

The FA also further added that the decision was taken following a meeting of the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee.

""The decision was made based on the recommendation of the Football Association's National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee headed by Yousuf Hussain Al Sahlawi. The Board of the Football Association has delegated the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee to sign with a new technical staff to lead the team during the coming period," the statement said.