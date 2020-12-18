UCLA Opts Out of College Football Bowl Season Due to COVID-19

The UCLA Bruins have joined a growing list of college football programs that have opted out of postseason play due to the COVID-19 crisis, the school announced.

UCLA said Thursday its decision to decline any bowl game invitation was made by players on the team and supported by Athletic Director Martin Jarmond, coach Chip Kelly and the school's athletic department.

The Bruins host Stanford in their regular-season finale at 4 p.m. PST on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has been our North Star throughout the pandemic, but the student-athlete experience is also always at the forefront of my mind," Jarmond said in a statement.

"These young men have already sacrificed so much for each other; now is the time for them to shift their focus, be with their families and take a well-deserved break."

UCLA (3-3) and Oregon State (2-4) are the only Pac-12 teams that have played all six games on the schedule so far this season. All other teams have had at least one game interrupted by positive coronavirus tests -- including Washington, where they forced the team to pull out of Friday's conference championship game against USC. The Huskies were replaced by Oregon.

The Bruins have had five positive COVID-19 tests since they returned to campus in June at the start of football activities.

"We are a player-led team, and we listened to our players when it came to making this decision," Kelly said. "Our guys have given everything they've had to this season, and I've been so impressed by the maturity and selflessness they've shown."

Stanford announced last weekend that it also won't accept a bowl invitation for the postseason. Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Kansas State, Louisville, Virginia Tech and San Diego State are among the other schools that have also opted out.