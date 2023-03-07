UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Chelsea will be hoping to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for their last-16 second leg.
Match date: Tuesday, March 7
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups
Chelsea possible Xl (3-4-3)
Head coach: Graham Potter
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix
Dortmund possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Edin Terzic
Alexander Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Haller, Reus
