UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

Published March 7th, 2023 - 11:18 GMT
ALBAWABA - Chelsea will be hoping to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for their last-16 second leg.

Match date: Tuesday, March 7
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

Chelsea possible Xl (3-4-3)

Head coach: Graham Potter

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix

Dortmund possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Edin Terzic

Alexander Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Haller, Reus

