UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Chelsea predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals encounter.
Match date: Wednesday, April 12
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Real Madrid vs Chelsea probable lineups
- Madrid possible XI (4-3-3)
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
- Chelsea possible XI (4-3-3)
Caretaker manager: Frank Lampard
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, N'Golo Kante; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix.
