UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Published April 12th, 2023 - 10:18 GMT
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) vies with Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 12, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) vies with Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 12, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals encounter.

Match date: Wednesday, April 12
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Real Madrid vs Chelsea probable lineups

  • Madrid possible XI (4-3-3)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

  • Chelsea possible XI (4-3-3)

Caretaker manager: Frank Lampard

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, N'Golo Kante; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix.

