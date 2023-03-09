UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Real Betis predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 9th, 2023 - 01:19 GMT
(From L) Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw and Manchester United's Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez celebrate at the end of the UEFA Europa league knockout round play-off second leg football match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2023. Manchester United won 2 - 1 against FC Barcelona. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester United will be face Real Betis in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United vs Real Betis probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible lineups (4-2-3-1):

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Scott McTominay, Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford

  • Real Betis possible Xl (4-2-3-1):

Head coach: Manuel Pellegrini

Claudio Bravo; Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Juan Miranda; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Rodri, Ayoze Perez; Borja Iglesias

