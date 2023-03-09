UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Real Betis predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester United will be face Real Betis in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.
Match date: Thursday, March 9
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United vs Real Betis probable lineups
- Man Utd possible lineups (4-2-3-1):
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Scott McTominay, Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford
- Real Betis possible Xl (4-2-3-1):
Head coach: Manuel Pellegrini
Claudio Bravo; Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Juan Miranda; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Rodri, Ayoze Perez; Borja Iglesias
