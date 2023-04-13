  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Sevilla predicted lineups

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Sevilla predicted lineups

Published April 13th, 2023 - 06:15 GMT
Manchester United's players pose for team photo during the UEFA Europa league knockout round play-off second leg football match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United's players pose for team photo during the UEFA Europa league knockout round play-off second leg football match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 23, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Manchester United welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, April 13
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium

Manchester United vs Sevilla predicted lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho

  • Sevilla possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Bono; Gonzalo Montiel, Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuna; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri

Tags:Manchester UnitedSevilla FCUEFA Europa League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...