UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Sevilla predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester United welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, April 13
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United vs Sevilla predicted lineups
- Man Utd possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho
- Sevilla possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar
Bono; Gonzalo Montiel, Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuna; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)