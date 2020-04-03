UEFA Tells Football Leagues Not to Cancel Seasons

Football's European governing body UEFA has urged clubs not to cancel their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic and hopes that matches will resume in July, Sky Sports reported.

UEFA, the European Club Association and European Leagues have written to all 55 member associations, including clubs and leagues stressing the importance of "matches [being] decided on results," Sky Sports reported.

The organization said it was "confident that football will be able to restart in the coming months under the conditions set by the authorities and that any decision to abandon domestic competitions at this stage is premature and unjustified."

Europa League and Champions League are stuck in the knockout phase and it is possible that the competitions will end in July or August, while UEFA is currently working with the leagues to find a solution, said dpa.

In Belgium, the decision was made on Thursday to abandon the season after 29 of the 30 main round match days and forego the play-offs. According to the decision, FC Bruges is to be proclaimed champions.

Some clubs in the Netherlands are also calling for a premature end to their season and in Italy the president of bottom side Brescia, based in one of the world's worst hit areas by the new coronavirus, said he was firmly against the season resuming.