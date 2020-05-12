UNICEF Partners with $10m Charity eSports Event Gamers Without Borders

UNICEF is the latest charity to become a beneficiary of Gamers Without Borders — the international esports event donating upwards of $10million to organizations around the world leading the fight against COVID-19.

The United Nations dedicated children’s charity, UNICEF is working to deliver life-saving health supplies, build water and hygiene facilities, and keep girls and boys connected to education and protection as they attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus and minimize its impact on the youth in more than 190 countries.

By becoming a beneficiary of Gamers Without Borders, the organization will be one of several charities the event’s elite-level tournament winners will be eligible to donate their winning share of a $10million prize fund to.

To date, the initiative — which launched April 24 and runs through June 7 — has seen more than $1.5 million shared between charities combatting the spread of the virus, including the International Medical Corps, Direct Relief, Gavi and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre. An additional $1.5m will up for donation this weekend as the second of six tournaments starts.

It has already hosted more than 10,000 gamers based across the world and has attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers.