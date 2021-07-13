US Basketball Team Suffers Second Consecutive Loss

The US basketball team suffered a second consecutive loss, this time to Australia in an exhibition match that took place in Las Vegas leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

The match ended with the Australians on top 91-83.

USA basketball had been previously defeated 87-90 against Nigeria on Saturday.

The home team had to to endure boos following the end of the game.

San Antonio Spurs star Patty Mills scored 22 points for the Boomers, followed by Joe Ingles with 17, Matisse Thybulle scored 12 and Chris Goulding ended with 11.

Damian Lillard finished with 22 points for the USA, while Kevin Durant scored 17 and Bradley Beal had 12.

The US basketball team will face Argentina on Tuesday, whereas Australia will be meeting Nigeria on the same day.