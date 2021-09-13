US Open: Novak Djokovic Loses to Daniil Medvedev in Final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Grand Slam title after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a one-sided US Open final on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The 25-year-old Russian who is currently ranked as world No. 2 played smartly and with confidence, whereas the 34-year-old Serb was perhaps burdened by the weight of history and looked way short of his usual abilities.

Victory would have moved the World No. 1 clear of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the battle for most most Grand Slam wins.

Medvedev lost the Australian Open final 7–5, 6–2, 6–2 to Djokovic back in February.