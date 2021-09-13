  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Loses to Daniil Medvedev in Final

US Open: Novak Djokovic Loses to Daniil Medvedev in Final

Published September 13th, 2021 - 08:10 GMT
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 12, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 12, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Russia's Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Grand Slam title after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a one-sided US Open final on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Also ReadNovak Djokovic: 12 Amazing FactsNovak Djokovic: 12 Amazing Facts

The 25-year-old Russian who is currently ranked as world No. 2 played smartly and with confidence, whereas the 34-year-old Serb was perhaps burdened by the weight of history and looked way short of his usual abilities.

Victory would have moved the World No. 1 clear of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the battle for most most Grand Slam wins.

Medvedev lost the Australian Open final 7–5, 6–2, 6–2 to Djokovic back in February.

Djokovic and Medvedev (Photo: AFP)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the net after winning during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
Tags:Daniil MedvedevNovak DjokovicUS Open

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...