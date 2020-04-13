Usain Bolt Uses Iconic Image to Illustrate Social Distancing

That's the way to do it. Usain Bolt, the fastest man on the planet, sent out a witty yet serious message in these tough times of the global coronavirus pandemic, on social distancing.

The Olympic champion, who holds the world record in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 4x100 meters relay posted images of his social media handles on Monday, of him winning the 100 meters race at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

And the iconic Jamaican, now 33, captioned it "Social Distancing" before hashtagging Happy Easter. Easter Sunday was celebrated all around the world, although muted, because of the pandemic.

Bolt had won that race in a record time of 9.69 seconds, which was then a new world and Olympic record. He had finished 0.20 seconds ahead of second-placed American Richard Thompson at the Bird's Nest Stadium.

It was an apt image to illustrate and reinforce the point on social distancing.