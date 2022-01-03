Van de Beek Intends to Stay at Man Utd

Donny van de Beek is not planning to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 24-year-old has failed to get a starting spot at United since his 2020 move from Ajax.

Despite his struggles, the midfielder has been assured by Ralf Rangnick that he will get more playing time.

He has made just four Premier League starts in 16 months.

However, The Mirror reported on Monday that van de Beek can leave Old Trafford this month after a loophole in his contract was discovered.

He will able to depart but not to a Premier League side.

The player is not pushing for a move so far and Shrager believes he intends to remain at the club for the time being.