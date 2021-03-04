Varane Sale Could Fund Madrid's Mbappe Move

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, which would help the Liga club fund a move for Kylian Mbappe, claims the Daily Star.

Real risk losing Varane on a free transfer, with the France international contracted to the Bernabeu until 2022.

And, should they decide to sell in the summer for a big fee, they would likely be able to then make a costly move for Mbappe, beating Liverpool to his signature.