  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Varane Sale Could Fund Madrid's Mbappe Move

Varane Sale Could Fund Madrid's Mbappe Move

Published March 4th, 2021 - 02:47 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, which would help the Liga club fund a move for Kylian Mbappe, claims the Daily Star.

Real risk losing Varane on a free transfer, with the France international contracted to the Bernabeu until 2022.

And, should they decide to sell in the summer for a big fee, they would likely be able to then make a costly move for Mbappe, beating Liverpool to his signature.

Tags:Kylian MbappePSGParis Saint-GermainReal MadridRaphael VaraneLiverpool FC

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...