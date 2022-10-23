Verstappen wins USA Grand Prix, Red Bull take constructors' title

  1. Home
Published October 23rd, 2022 - 08:55 GMT
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the USA Grand Prix on Sunday, giving Red Bull the Formula One constructors' crown a day after the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Dutch driver Verstappen, who won for the second straight year in Austin, finished ahead of British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had already locked up a second world title this season, and with the win gave Red Bull a fifth constructors' title.

