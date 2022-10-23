Verstappen wins USA Grand Prix, Red Bull take constructors' title

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the USA Grand Prix on Sunday, giving Red Bull the Formula One constructors' crown a day after the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Dutch driver Verstappen, who won for the second straight year in Austin, finished ahead of British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had already locked up a second world title this season, and with the win gave Red Bull a fifth constructors' title.

AFP