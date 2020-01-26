  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Vertical Run at Almas Tower

Vertical Run at Almas Tower

Published January 26th, 2020 - 07:11 GMT
Almas Tower Vertical Run
Almas Tower Vertical Run

Chase the sky – literally – at a timed vertical run up Dubai's tallest business landmark, Almas Tower. The activity invites athletes to climb 64 storeys through 1,600 stairs covering a distance of 280m, on foot.

If the solo length seems intense, you can sign up for the relay category, where teams of four compete with each member taking on 16 floors. Whether you're looking for a personal challenge or a high-intensity workout, head to Almas Tower on 1 February to be a part of this exciting race.

Date 01 February 2020
Category Sports
Venue Almas Tower
Telephone +971 4 451 1133
Ticket price AED115.50-504
Admission 11am
Website https://www.premieronline.com/event/vertical_run_almas_tower_5047

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...