Vertical Run at Almas Tower

Chase the sky – literally – at a timed vertical run up Dubai's tallest business landmark, Almas Tower. The activity invites athletes to climb 64 storeys through 1,600 stairs covering a distance of 280m, on foot.

If the solo length seems intense, you can sign up for the relay category, where teams of four compete with each member taking on 16 floors. Whether you're looking for a personal challenge or a high-intensity workout, head to Almas Tower on 1 February to be a part of this exciting race.