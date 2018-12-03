Veteran Goalkeeper El-Hadary Pledges to Resolve Issue with Ismaily Amicably

Essam El-Hadary

Former Egypt national team veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary has explained his absence from Ismaily's trip to Burundi to face Le Messager Ngozi in the preliminary round of the 2019 CAF Champions League last Wednesday by saying that he left the team's crew due to family affairs.



The Dervishes, who defeated Le Messager Ngozi 1-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the 2019 CAF Champions League in Burundi without the services of El-Hadary, have reportedly decided to open an investigation over his absence.



"I adore football until my last day," El-Hadary said in a statement via his twitter account. "I didn't run away from the game; I was forced to stay with my sick mother so I didn't appear on time with the Ismaily squad."



Regarding the reported investigation into the matter, El-Hadary said that "no one in the Ismaily management has called me and I know nothing about the investigation."



"I think at the moment it is not necessary to attend the investigation," El-Hadary added.



"As I respect Ismaily's president and the fans, we have to resolve the issue amicably."



The 45-year-old goalkeeper joined Ismaily last summer in a free transfer after finishing his one-season contract with Saudi outfit Al-Taawoun.



This is the third time for El-Hadary to wear the Ismaily jersey, as he played for the coastal side in seasons 2010 and 2015.



El-Hadary made history with Egypt's national team by becoming the oldest player to appear at the World Cup when he played in the game against Saudi Arabia in his team's final Group A game in Volgograd.



The El-Hadary, nicknamed 'the High Dam,' joined Degla in 2015 from Ismaily and is considered one of the best-ever keepers in Egyptian and African history, after guiding his country to three Nations Cup titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010.



The former Ahly, Zamalek, and FC Sion (Switzerland) goalie was given the African Keeper of the Year Award in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

By Mahmoud Elassal