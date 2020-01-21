VIDEO: Dakar 2020 Highlights

The first edition of the Dakar 2020 Rally in the Middle East concluded on Friday in Saudi Arabia marking another milestone in motorsport for the Middle East.

The rally involved 550 drivers from across 62 nations traveling through a total of 7,500km across Saudi Arabia.

The rally began in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah and concluded in Qiddiya, covering 7,500km over 12 days.

The route passed through some of the most historical and culturally significant locations in Saudi Arabia, including the Unesco World Heritage site of Al Ula.

In the end, American biker Ricky Brabec put an end to Honda's 31-year drought, Carlos Sainz took his third title in his third different car, Casey Currie gave America another reason to celebrate in the SSV race, Ignacio Casale took back the throne in quads and Andrey Karginov extended the victorious streak of the Kamaz trucks.