WADA: Russia Faces Ban from All Major Sports Events

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that it had opened compliance proceedings against the Russian anti-doping agency after examining received data.

WADA examined the 24 Terabytes of historical testing data from a Moscow lab, which it received in January and the study showed inconsistencies of data handed over by Rusada.

The Russian side has 3 weeks to answer questions relating to the data. Meanwhile, Russia will miss the World Athletics Championships for the 2nd time in a row after the sport's governing body the IAAF extended the ban against the country's federation on Monday.

Russia was also excluded from the last Winter Olympics because of the doping Issues and the removal of Rusada’s compliance could also threaten the nation's place at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.