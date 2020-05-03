Watch: Barcelona Star Rakitic Inspires UAE to Train

They too, like all of us in Dubai and the UAE, have been staying at home and staying safe. But that hasn't stopped them from training however they possibly can to stay fit. And the latest icon from the sporting galaxy to inspire residents in the country is FC Barcelona Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian international, who was the fulcrum in his country's fairytale run to the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, sent out a wonderful and sweet message to residents in Dubai and the UAE as part of the Dubai Sports Council's 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

"Hi. It is Ivan Rakitic. I just want to send a message to all my friends in Dubai and the UAE," Rakitic said in a video message on Saturday.

"Take care and don't forget to train while staying at home. Let's see you all together. Be fit, be safe," added the 32-year-old.

The playmaker, who has been capped 106 times by Croatia and scored 15 goals during that time, also featured in two World Cups and three European championships.

He was also part of the team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil apart from appearances at Euro 2008, Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

Ivan Rakitic, the star of the Croatian national football team which won second place in the 2018 World Cup, and the star of Barcelona FC, has joined the Dubai Sports Council's initiative "Be fit, be safe", and sent a message to everyone who lives in the UAE through this video. pic.twitter.com/74OJfXPFIQ - Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) May 2, 2020

Rakitic has won plenty of silverware with Barcelona that includes four La Liga titles and four Copa del Rey cups. He also won the UEFA Champions League in the 2014-15 season as well as the UEFA Super Cup the same year. He also won the Fifa Club World Cup in 2015

Rakitic also won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla in 2013-14.

Rakitic is the latest sporting celebrity to add weight to the Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

The others who are part of DSC's campaign are Portugal's former World Player of the Year Luis Figo, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, former French star Nicolas Anelka, former Argentine international and Premier League winner Juan Sebastian Veron, former Brazil international Julio Baptista, Italy's World Cup heroes Marco Materazzi and Gennaro Gattuso, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, former Real Madrid and Malaga centre back Fernando Sanz, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix, former France internationals Eric Abidal and Mikael Silvestre, Argentina's Hernan Crespo, Italian Walter Zenga, Brazilian Futsal legend Falcao and refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina.