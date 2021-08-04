Weightlifter Man Asaad Wins Bronze for Syria at the Tokyo Olympics

Man Asaad gifted Syria their first medal at the Tokyo Olympics having won bronze in the Men's Over 109kg Weightlifting competition on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old lifted a total of 424 kg earning him third place at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo.
Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze won gold as he lifted a total of 488 kg achieving a new world record in the process.
Meanwhile, Ali Davoudi clinched the silver medal with a combined lift of 441 kg.
Arab competitors have now won 11 medals in all events at the Tokyo Olympics.
Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed clinched Men's Greco-Roman 67kg bronze earlier today.
