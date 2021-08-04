  1. Home
Weightlifter Man Asaad Wins Bronze for Syria at the Tokyo Olympics

Published August 4th, 2021 - 12:54 GMT
Syria's Man Asaad reacts in the men's +109kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Man Asaad gifted Syria their first medal at the Tokyo Olympics having won bronze in the Men's Over 109kg Weightlifting competition on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old lifted a total of 424 kg earning him third place at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo.

Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze won gold as he lifted a total of 488 kg achieving a new world record in the process.

Meanwhile, Ali Davoudi clinched the silver medal with a combined lift of 441 kg.

Arab competitors have now won 11 medals in all events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed clinched Men's Greco-Roman 67kg bronze earlier today.

Man Asaad wins bronze for Syria (Photo: AFP)
