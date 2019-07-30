West Asian Football Tourney Kicks Off Tuesday in Iraq

The ninth edition of West Asian Football Federation Championship will kick off, on Tuesday, in Iraq.

The championship includes the participation of nine football teams, including the national football team of Kuwait for the first time since the lifting of the international suspension.

Matches are to be played at two stadiums; Karbala International Stadium in Karbala Governorate, south of Baghdad, and Franso Hariri Stadium in Irbil Governorate, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Asian event, due between July 30 and August 14, will attract the national football teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, in addition to host Iraq.

Iraq hosts the tournament for the first time in its history after the security situation improved in the country.

The West Asian Football Federation Championship is a competition consisting mainly of West Asian countries and territories held since 2000.