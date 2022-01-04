West Ham Still Determined to Sign Lingard

West Ham are still determined on signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United this month, as reported by the Express.

The Hammers are preparing to submit another offer for the England international in the coming days.

The attacking midfielder has hardly featured for the Red Devils this season and has only 12 appearances so far across all competitions.

Lingard has not started a single game since the recent arrival of head coach Ralf Rangnick.

He is tied to the club until next summer and is currently valued at €20 according to Transfermarkt.

The player is free to agree a pre-contract with clubs this month and West Ham are planning to take advantage of the situation.