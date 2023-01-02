When is Pele’s funeral? Venue, date & time

The football world is in mourning after Brazil and Santos legend Peledied on December 29, 2022 following complications from colon cancer. He was 82 years of age.

Players both present and present and football clubs around the world paid their respects on social media and Santos Futebol Clube have released all the details on how fans can say goodbye to one of the game's all-time greats.

The proceedings were finalised as Pele's health deteriorated throughout November and December, with the man himself having a say on where the funeral would take place. So when is Pele's funeral and how can you watch it? GOAL has the details.

When is Pele's funeral? Ceremony date & time

Pele's public ceremony will take place from January 2, 2023, until the morning of January 3. There will be gate access for the general public and separate entrances for political officials and other prominent figures, along with members of the press.

His private burial will occur following a parade through the streets of Santos on January 3.

Where will Pele's funeral procession take place?

Pele will have a public funeral at Vila Belmiro (Santos' stadium), which starts on January 2. Pele's coffin will be placed on the pitch and fans will be able to pay their respects for a period of 24 hours.

A procession through the streets of Santos will then take place celebrating the icon. The parade will pass through Canal 6, where Pele's mother lives, and continue to the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica where he will be privately buried alongside other family members. This area will not be accessible to the public.

Premier League tributes to Pele

Premier League clubs paid tribute to Pele during Matchweek 18. Teams held a minute's applause before kick-off. All players and match officials also wore black armbands.

By James Hunsley